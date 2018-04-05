Still on iD mobile? You have until tomorrow to move network

Customers of Irish network iD Mobile have until Friday to transfer to a new mobile company or risk losing their service.

April 6th is the last day the network will offer a full service to the remainder of its 40,000 customers who have yet to switch, with parent company Dixons Carphone shuttering the mobile virtual network operator.

From Saturday, customers will able to receive calls and texts, but not make phone calls or send messages. That service will last for a limited time before the network is turned off completely.

Users who do not move their mobile network in time are also at risk of losing their mobile phone number.

A spokesman for the company was unable to give an exact date for the total shutdown, but urged any customers who not made arrangements to move their service to do so in the coming days. He said most customers had already changed network, but did not say exactly how many were still using the iD service.

Dixons Carphone made the decision last month to wind up the telecoms operator after it failed to attract enough customers to be viable. The company had targeted 250,000 customers but only signed up 40,000. Launched in 2015, losses at the MVNO rose to €25.2 million. Dixons Carphone said last year it would seek a buyer for the network.