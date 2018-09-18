State recovers €14.3bn from Apple over alleged State aid

Apple has completed the transfer of €14.3 billion into an escrow fund established by the State as a result of alleged State aid.

The US tech giant completed the trasfer at the beginning of September, the Department of Finance said, after it had commited to recovering the money by the end of the third quarter of 2018.

The total payment from Apple includes the principal amount of €13.1 billion plus EU interest of about €1.2 billion and the recovery of the funds announced today was hailed by the Department as a “significant milestone”.

“While the Government fundamentally disagrees with the Commission’s analysis in the Apple State aid decision and is seeking an annulment of that decision in the European courts, as committed members of the European Union, we have always confirmed that we would recover the alleged State aid,” said Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

“We have demonstrated this with the recovery of the alleged State Aid which will be held in the Escrow Fund pending the outcome of the appeal process before the European Courts,” he added.

The Apple case is the biggest of a wave of investigations that has ordered dozens of companies to repay billions of euros over tax rulings that the EU says were unfair.

The Government missed an original deadline of January 2017 to collect the money from Apple, as the logistics of setting up the biggest and most complicated escrow account in the history of European state aid cases dragged on.

That resulted in the European Commission announcing its intention to launch infringement proceedings against the Republic over the recovery of funds.The Government said it now hopes these proceedings will be withdrawn as the funds have been recovered and is “in discussion with the Commission in respect of this”.

Rather than transferring cash, Apple moved bond investments, which require careful management while held in the account.

The commencement of payments in May followed the signing of a legal agreement between the Government and the US tech giant on how the escrow account will be handled.

Investment companies Goldman Sachs, Amundi and BlackRock had been selected in March to manage the back taxes and interest as the funds are held in escrow, pending the outcome of the European court appeals process.

BNY Mellon was picked earlier this year to provide custodian and escrow services in relation to the alleged Apple State aid recovery process. It will oversee the work of the three investment firms that will manage the funds.

On Tuesday the Department of Finance noted that while the case has been granted priority status and is therefore progressing through the stages of private written proceedings, “it will likely be several years before the matter is ultimately settled by the European courts”.