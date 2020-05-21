Start-up with roots in Young Scientist competition raises $16m

Irish technology company Evervault has raised $16 million (€ 14.5 million) in investment with some of Silicon Valley’s leading players backing the highly-regarded start-up.

The new funding round is led by Index Ventures, a leading London and San Francisco-based VC firm that has previously backed well-known companies like Facebook, Slack, Deliveroo, Dropbox, Revolut, Intercom, Just Eat and TransferWise.

Existing partners, Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins and Dublin-based Frontline Ventures also participated, along with a number of angel investors. These include former Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos, Eventbrite co-founder Kevin Hartz and the chief executives of Datadog and Figma, Oliver Pomel and Dylan Field.

Founded by Shane Curran (20) less than two years ago, Evervault has its origins in a BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition project, Qcrypt, which involved research in cryptography and data privacy. It won Mr Curran top prize in the 2017 competition.

The company is building a ground-breaking data privacy solution via an application programme interface (API), a tool that developers can use when creating software. The idea is to ensure data is secured from the onset - as solutions are being built - rather than being an afterthought.

Evervault hosts a network of hardware-secured data processing ‘enclaves’ which allows developers to deploy their applications in privacy ‘cages’. These allow information to be processed securely without developers having to change the way they build software.

“There are now over 4.5 billion people connected to the internet, but the reality is that none of them have true data privacy. Simply put, if no one builds the data privacy infrastructure for the internet, data privacy will never exist. That’s why we’re building theAPI for data privacy - starting with the privacy cages functionality,” said Mr Curran.

“The past decade has been about ‘solving’ data privacy with regulation. The next decade will be about solving data privacy with technology. Regulation makes data privacy complex; technology makes data privacy simple. With Evervault, developers can do more than what GDPR did in 99 Articles — in one line of code”, he added.

Evervault is to use the new funding to continue to develop its technology, which is not currently publicly available. It also intends to take on additional staff.

The company has now raised over $19 million following a $3.2 million seed round last October. Index Ventures, which led the latest fundraise, last month announced it has raised $2 billion across two funds.

Today, data privacy is about trade offs. Users give up personal information in exchange for apps and services that make their life easier, and regulators create rules that restrict data sharing as they attempt to protect consumers. This risks stifling innovation. The genius of Evervault is that it requires no trade-offs,” said Ari Helgaso, principal at Index.

“Its tools allow developers to build the most innovative products without sacrificing privacy, or requiring regulation in the first place,” he added.