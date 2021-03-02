Starcamp Club’s virtual St Patrick’s Day: Two hours of magic and more
Singing, dancing and drawing with Don also feature in the launch of Easter online camps
Starcamp Club
St Patrick’s Day may be a more muted affair for the second year in a row, but that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate at home – within our own households, of course. For younger family members, Starcamp has an online St Patrick’s Day party your family can join in with from March 15th, with a two-hour show that will include singing, dancing, drawing with Don, magic and more. The free show is also the kick-off for the company’s online camps for Easter and summer, which are now available for purchase. Sure what else would we be doing?