Spotify rolls out new kids app with Ireland getting first listen

Music streaming platform Spotify has introduced its first kids app with subscribers in Ireland the only ones to be able to use it currently.

The app, which is suitable for children aged three and over, offers singalong’s, lullabies and soundtracks that kids can play either on their own or with their parents.

Currently in beta and only available locally, Over time the plan is to launch the service globally and add additional content such as stories, audiobooks and podcasts.

The add-free app, which is available for iOS and Android devices, contains content that has been specially curated and it comes filtered so nothing explicit gets through.

The app carries a number of playlists built around activities such as bedtime and homework, as well as ones focused on content from movies or recording artists.

During set-up parents can choose between a younger or older option to ensure children gets content that is most relevant.

The company said that the editors managing the new service have previously worked at respected companies in the space such as Nickelodeon and Disney.

“Spotify Kids was born out of the desire to create a playground of sound just for kids - to build a place where younger kids can explore their favourite music and stories in a fun environment,” said chief premium business officer Alex Norstrom.

“Spotify has spent more than two years learning about this space, and we’ll continue to learn as people begin to interact with the app,” he added.

The new standalone app is available as of now to Spotify Premium Family subscribers.