Special edition iPhone to help fund fight against Aids

You get an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus but in distinctive new red branding
Apple Product (Red) iPhone 8

This special edition of the iPhone 8 comes with a charitable benefit – each iPhone sold contributes directly to the global fund to help fights against Aids. For your money, you get an iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, with an A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging and 12 megapixel camera, plus the distinctive red branding. Product (Red) gets a donation that it can use to help fund counselling, testing and medication to help prevent the transmission of HIV, with a particular focus on mothers and children. It’s essentially the same iPhone that was released last year, just with a new colour.

apple.com/ie

