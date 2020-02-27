Sony Xperia 1 II brings 5G capabilities and an improved camera

Sony Xperia 1 II

Sony has updated its Xperia line of smartphones, introducing the Xperia 1 mark two, with a more powerful camera and 5G capabilities. The camera shoots at 20 frames per second in burst mode, with 60 times per second autofocus and exposure. The triple lens camera also has Sony Alpha technology and Zeiss optics that are designed with Xperia in mind, a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display and Dolby Atmos technology for sound. Front stereo speakers and some new audio hardware improve sound quality for the phone.

sonymobile.com