Sony wireless headphones: Quick to charge and can handle the gym

Sony WF-XB700 Wireless headphones

€160

Wireless earbuds are becoming an increasingly common sight. Sony already has a couple of models in this market, but the latest addition is the WF-XB700. The headphones come with Sony’s Extra Bass technology, and an IPX4 rating, which means the headphones will take a few splashes or a bit of sweat at the gym without too much trouble (when we eventually get to return to the gym that is). Ten minutes of charging will give you 60 minutes of music with the charging case, and a total of 18 hours of listening from a full charge. sony.com