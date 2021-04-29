Sony’s wireless speakers keep the outdoor party going

Sony X-Series (from €369)

If the theme of the summer is outdoors, then Sony’s new X-Series wireless speakers may be a good investment. You get three choices: the XP700, which has three front tweeters and one rear for omnidirectional sound; the XP500, which has two high-efficiency tweeters for powerful sound; and the XG500, which promises clear bass sound.

Water-resistant

All three have the mega bass feature, to boost the bass on your speaker, and Live Sound, to recreate the live music experience at a time when we have little to none. They are all water-resistant too, so a short rain shower won’t mean the end of the (socially distant) party.

sony.com