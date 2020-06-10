Sony’s latest smartphone on sale this week

Sony Xperia 10 II

€369

Sony’s latest smartphone aims firmly for the mid-range market. The Xperia 10 II, which went on sale this week, doesn’t limit itself though. The phone has a triple camera, with a 12 megapixel lens, and two 8 megapixel lenses, covering ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle and telephoto. It comes with a 6 inch OLED screen, Gorilla Glass 6 and has an IP65/68 rating so it will last through a few dips in the water. Its price is mid-range too, at €369 SIM-free.

sony.ie