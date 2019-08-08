Sonos and Ikea team up to give wifi speakers a bright new look

Sonos and Ikea have teamed up to create speakers that also double as furniture. There’s a lot of talk about “democratising the home sound system”, but what they actually mean is your wifi speaker is also a lamp. Or perhaps you’d prefer a bookshelf.

Either way, your speakers now blend in, but they’ll also link in with Sonos’s existing products such as Sonos Beam, Amp, Playbar, or Playbase. The range is called Symfonisk and is available from Ikea from €99.