Snore Circle: Using good vibrations to stop you snoring

Snore Circle

$99

I need to know how Snore Circle works. Apparently the sleep mask uses bone conduction to vibrate the wearer into stopping, but I want to know exactly how this works. Is it like getting a jab that makes you turn over? Is there some other scientific-y type stuff at work? Does it actually work? According to the official information, there are 36 levels of microvibrations that kick in when the mask detects you snoring like a beast.

Then there’s the inevitable app that can analyse your snoring pattern and sounds, recording the snuffles and snorts while you sleep – if you can stand listening to yourself. But the biggest question I have about Snore Circle is when it will actually start shipping outside China.

indiegogo.com/products/snore-circle-smart-anti-snoring-eye-mask