Smart sensor detects changes in motion, temperature, humidity, light and water

On the topic of smart homes, a new smart sensor has just gone live on Kickstarter offering an all-in-one solution. Oval 2.0 monitors and detects changes in motion, temperature, humidity, light and water, sending an alert to your phone or over email.

As the name implies, it’s the second version of the product, with a new design and support for IFTTT that allows it to connect to hundreds of devices in the smart home market. It can now be used with devices such as the Amazon Echo and Google Home, so you can ask Alexa for the temperature in your livingroom. The sensor is small and wireless, so it can be easily installed – and, more importantly, removed if you need to move it.

meetoval.com