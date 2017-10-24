Sky Ireland and Vodafone confirm new price hikes

Christmas is coming and so are the price increases. Just a day after Netflix began emailing customers to inform them of a rise in subscription costs, Sky and Vodafone have also confirmed plans to increase prices

Sky on Wednesday confirmed it had started contacting customers with average bill set to increase for some customers by between €2 and €4 a month from December 1st onwards.

A spokeswoman for the company stressed that the vast majority of its customer base will not see any increases, while “a small proportion” will see average bills rise by €3 per month.

Those affected by the price hikes are customers who are either on legacy products, or who had previously been benefiting from a special low price.

Sky said the increases brings all Sky custome bills into line with current pricing.

“Whenever we review our pricing we work hard to keep any rises to a minimum,” the spokeswoman said.

Sky said the price changes are largely to allow it to invest in its broadband and TV services and to continue to introduce new technology that enables customers to watch what they want, when they want.

The company, which claimed its remains the most competitively priced provider in the market for fibre broadband and triple play services.

It added that any new promotions introduced from December onwards will include the updated pricing.

Separately, Vodafone Ireland confirmed it is to increase prices for some of its voice and broadband legacy packages from December.

Among the plans affected are Simply Talk, which is rising from €30 per month to €40. Other affected plans include the company’s Simply Broadband service, which rises by €7 per month.

A spokesman for the company said prices on affected plans will increase by an average of €4 per month.

“This price increase will impact a small number of customers bringing them in line with our current pricing which continues to offer customers one of the most competitively priced broadband and landline packages on the market,” the spokesman said.

Netflix this week began contacting customers about its plan to increase prices for some of its services by up to €2 per month from November onwards.