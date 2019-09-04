Sky Buddy: The parents’ friend keeping your kids safe online

Keeping your children safe online and getting control over their internet use can be a minefield. There are apps and add-ons that you can get to smooth the way, the newest of which is Sky Buddy. Aimed at customers of Sky Broadband, the app lets you manage each of the screens in your house, and keep an eye on what content your kids are accessing. You can create different filters for different family members – PG for the children, 18 for the teenagers and so on – to stop them from seeing content they shouldn’t, or pause internet access at the touch of a button. And if you want to give them more time online or playing games, you can use the Rewards section of the app to extend scheduled daily limits.

