Shannon-based Molex brief staff amid fears of major job losses

US multinational Molex is expected to announce major job losses at its Irish subsidiary in Shannon.

The company, which manufactures electronic components for a range of industries, currently employs more than 400 staff at its facility in Shannon Industrial Estate and is one of the largest employers in the region.

It manufactures electronic components for automobiles, appliances, airplanes and other products.

The company relies heavily on international sales and particularly on US trade with China, which is currently the subject of a damaging trade war.

A spokesman confirmed the company was due to brief staff in Shannon this afternoon amid mounting fears that a significant portion of the workforce may be facing redundancy.

Molex Ireland Ltd was established in 1971 at Shannon as the first European facility for Illinois-based Molex.

About one-third of the company’s revenue is understood to come from sales to China.

Parent company Koch Industries recently highlighted the damaging impact tariffs could have on the company.

“Molex must now pay significant additional tariffs on US imports from China, as well as any products it exports to China from the US,” it said. “Those costs must be passed on to the consumers who buy new smart phones, vehicles, appliances or rely on advanced medical equipment.”

Molex has been laying off employees at various locations in the US.