ServiceNow targets Covid economy with new platform

Digital workflow company ServiceNow has unveiled a new platform aimed at helping organisations grown and enhance their productivity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Now Platform Paris is designed to help organisations with their digital transformation, making them agile and resilient, work smarter and get value from technology investments more quickly.

Among the Now Platform’s customers are Microsoft, Zoom, Adobe, Uber, Accenture, Deloitte, Veolia, and AEGIS Insurance Services.

The Paris release of the platform includes six new products and features to help organisations respond to business change with new workflow apps, boost productivity with embedded analytics and AI in apps and digitise and automate work across the enterprise. It offers new management tools for business continuity, hardware assets and legal service delivery.

“The C-suite realizes that 20th-century architectures are too slow and siloed in today’s fluid working environment, where they need speed and agility,” said Chirantan “CJ” Desai, chief product officer at ServiceNow.

Advantage

“The ServiceNow advantage has always been one architecture, one data model and one born-in-the-cloud platform that delivers workflows companies need and great experiences employees and customers expect. The Now Platform Paris release provides smart experiences powered by AI, resilient operations, and the ability to optimize spend. Together, they will provide businesses with the agility they need to help them thrive in the COVID economy.”

The company has also teamed up with strategic partners including Accenture for telecommunications and Deloitte for retail banking to help offer new services for customers that covers financial services operations to helps banks connect teams and systems and digitize core workflows, telecoms servcies management and telecommunications network performance management.

“Customers are increasingly considering the business value from integrating separate, but increasingly dependent workflows across teams, and the business and IT organizations,” said Stephen Elliot, program vice president, DevOps and Management Software, IDC. “There is unquestionable customer traction, in part accelerated by COVID-19 and its pressure to drive more collaboration between IT and business stakeholders to digitize processes, rethink customer engagement models, and make strategic business decisions faster than at any point in the last 10 years.”