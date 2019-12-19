Self-driving vehicles will render transport landscape obsolete
Do we really need four new lanes blasting through quiet villages or city centres?
One large German study indicates that city planners there are not yet thinking extensively about the changed transport landscape that driverless cars will bring.
Of all the pending legislation to be announced by Government Ministers in 2019, up there on the list of least expected must be proposed new legal provisions to allow autonomous, self-driving cars to begin operation on Irish public roads.
However, there it is. Making room for driverless cars is firmly on Minister for Transport Shane Ross’s to-do list, contained in the almost comically entitled Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill. Miscellaneous provisions? That sounds like the Bill-making equivalent of what my mother used to call the “utility drawer” in the kitchen, a repository for everything from elastic bands, receipts, randomly sized nails and mousetraps.