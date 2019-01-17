Save your Flickr photos before they are deleted

Flickr, once the most popular platform on the web for uploading images, has become a decidedly quieter place, mostly for hobbyists now that most people either post to Instagram and Facebook or save their photos to the cloud.

If you still have an archive of images on Flickr and don’t have a Pro account, there is a finite amount of time to get hold of these before they are deleted. Flickr Free accounts will be limited to 1,000 uploads by February 5th.

Data

On this date, the oldest items in your account beyond this limit will be up for deletion. But worry not, you can download everything. Simply go to account settings, request your Flickr data, wait a while and you will get an email with a link to download everything in Zip format.

Curiously, before outlining how users can save their photos ahead of deletion, SmugMug explained itself by throwing some shade at previous Flickr owner Yahoo, saying that it had “lost sight of what makes Flickr truly special . . . giving every Flickr user a staggering terabyte of free storage,” adding that this and other changes “had strongly negative consequences” for the photo platform.

https://www.flickr.com/lookingahead