Samsung unveils new ultra-light Galaxy Books

Samsung has unveiled PCs aimed at more mobile workers, promising seamless integration with its smartphones.

The company unveiled three new laptops – the Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 – at its latest Unpacked event, as Samsung attempted to make its mark on the ultra portable market.

The new laptops include Amoled displays, are powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor and have all-day battery life.

Two of the laptops – the Galaxy Book and the Galaxy Book Pro – are standard laptops, with the Pro 360 adding a hinge that allows it to be used as a tablet. The Galaxy Book Pro 360 also comes with an upgraded S Penin the box.

Samsung said it had combined its efforts with Microsoft and Intel on an integrated approach to computing.

“With the Galaxy Book Series, we have addressed some of the wider industry pain points associated with computers – including connectivity, battery and file sharing to give a truly mobile-first experience” said James Kitto, vice-president of sales, Samsung UK & Ireland.

The PCs have been designed to work with other Samsung Galaxy and IoT devices, and can be integrated with Samsung’s SmartThings platform, allowing it to function as a smarthome hub.

The Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 include an intelligent performance manager that will adapt to the computer’s position, environment, and system load, balancing performance and power consumption.

The “second screen” function works with the Galaxy Tab to allow you to expand your display onto the tablet for easier multitasking; the Link to Windows and Microsoft Your Phone integration allows users to take calls, check notifications, access photos and messages, and run up to five apps simultaneously from smartphones directly on your desktop.

There is also the option to share content between your Galaxy devices.

“This exciting Windows PC portfolio builds on Samsung’s strength in highly mobile and connected devices and solutions,” said said Panos Panay, chief product officer at Microsoft. “Together, we’re integrating Windows even deeper within the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem to create experiences that are simple, smooth, and stunning.”

The new laptops will be available from May 14th, starting at €769 for the Galaxy Book, €1,239 for the Galaxy Book Pro and €1,349 for the Galaxy Book Pro 360.