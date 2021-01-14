Samsung unveils new Galaxy S21 smartphone series

Samsung has stepped up the competition in the smartphone market, unveiling the new Galaxy S21 series.

The new smartphone line-up includes the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the 21+ and the S21, all 5G-enabled handsets to ensure that the phones are compatible with the new generation of mobile networks rolling out across Ireland.

The S21 Ultra 5G brings the company’s most advanced camera system and display to the Galaxy series, as well as bringing the Note’s S Pen to the Galaxy S Series. Its AMOLED display is 6.8 inches in size, and adjusts between 10Hz and 120Hz refresh rate depending on what content you are viewing.

The quad camera set up includes an ultra-wide, wide and dual tele-lenses with a new 108MP pro sensor, allowing users to capture 12 bit HDR photos, 4K video footage at 60fps across all lenses, and the option to shoot in 12-bit RAW files. The night mode has also been improved.

“The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G raises the bar of what a smartphone can do, and with the new year we are bringing new innovation for Galaxy fans who want to stay one step ahead,” said Conor Pierce, corporate vice president for Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland. “As we navigate through these challenging times, we know that connection is so important, which is why we are delivering best-in-class features to our customers including the largest screen in our S21 Series and the most powerful camera, packaged in a new premium design and powered by 5G.”

New camera housing

The S21 5G phones have been redesigned with a new camera housing that blends into the device’s metal frame, Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Victus and new colours.

The S21 and S21+ offer a 6.2-inch display and a 6.7-inch display respectively, with a triple camera that include a wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto lens.

Prices for the new phones will start from €879 for the 128GB version of the S21 5G, with the S21 Ultra 5G starting at €1200 for the 128GB version.

Samsung has also developed a new version of its Galaxy Buds earphones, called Buds Pro. The new earbuds are intended to be an all-rounder, optimised not only for music but also for calls.

The Samsung Galaxy S21, The Samsung Galaxy S21+, The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Photograph: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The earbuds use intelligent active noise cancelling to improve call quality and switch between noise cancelling and ambient mode depending on the circumstances.