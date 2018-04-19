Samsung’s new Galaxy phone has no internet connectivity

Nokia may have kick-started the trend for dumbphones with its revival of the 3310 in all its buttoned glory but it still lets you browse the web. Samsung’s new Galaxy J2 Pro “smartphone” is expressly designed to prevent any kind of internet activity.

Samsung says it has the bare basics like phone calls, text messaging, and a camera but it blocks all mobile data including 3G, LTE, and Wi-Fi. Why bother get such a device when it looks like a smartphone but disappoints? This phone will only be sold in South Korea and is aimed at the student market, specifically those who want to learn to speak English; it comes loaded with an offline app dictionary app called DioDic4.

The J2 Pro is probably not designed for long term use: Samsung has an offer for students who are taking their College Scholastic Ability Test allowing them to trade it in for a Galaxy S, Note, or A-series phone when they have taken the exam.