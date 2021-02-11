Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag: Keep track of your prize possessions

Bluetooth tags aren’t new. If you want to keep track of your precious items, you have several options, including Tile, Chipolo and now Samsung. The company’s Galaxy Smart Tag works in the same way as its rivals: you attach the tag to whatever you want to keep track of and, should you misplace it, you “ring” the tag from your smartphone app, in this case the SmartThing app. If you are within range, the tag will beep and lead you right to your lost item; if you aren’t in range, it will call on the might of the Galaxy Find network to track it down. The real power of these devices, therefore, is in getting enough people signed up so that the wider network can actually help in those scenarios. The Smart Tag has one other compelling feature, though; you can link it to Internet of Things devices so you can control them remotely; for example, using the tag to turn on your connected lights as you come home.

