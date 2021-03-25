Samsung Galaxy A52: A solid and cost-effective 5G option

When it comes to Android phones, Samsung has carved out a comfortable niche for itself at the top end of the market. But that doesn’t mean you should ignore the rest of its line-up. Its A-series phones are a good option for those who don’t want to spend several hundred euro on a phone but also don’t want to sacrifice too many features to get a cheaper price. The A52 is the newest phone in this line-up, offering a 6.5-inch display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage and a camera set-up that combines a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro camera to cover all your bases.

The front-facing camera is a more than respectable 32MP. The display is Amoled and full HD, so not quite as fancy as the flagship smartphones, but still very good nonetheless. There’s 5G too, if you want to futureproof your purchase for the next-generation networks.

samsung.com