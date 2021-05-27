Same-day grocery service Buymie expands to Limerick and Galway

Buymie is to create 60 new personal shopper roles as it extends its same-day grocery delivery service to over 180,000 people in Limerick and Galway.

Customers in the two cities will be able to shop online for more than 35,000 items from partnering stores, Dunnes Stores and Lidl, as well as Tesco, and can expect deliveries in as little as an hour.

The company is creating 30 new personal shopper roles across each city, with hiring having already commenced.

Since launching in 2016, the Buymie grocery service has been used by one in 10 households across Dublin. The service is also available in commuter towns such as Greystones, Maynooth and Howth and in Cork city and its suburbs.

The company, which has raised €10.5 million to date from backers, also launched it service in Britain last year, starting with a partnership with the Co-Op that sees its services made available to over 250,000 households in and around Bristol.

“We’re excited to be announcing our official launch into Galway and Limerick. We have seen incredible demand for the Buymie same-day grocery delivery in Ireland and Britain, and today’s announcement brings the service to thousands more Irish households,” said co-founder and chief executive Devan Hughes.

“As we see the light at the end of the tunnel we are all going to be making up for lost time, and using a service like Buymie can give customers the option of taking back those two hours spent in the car, aisles and queues.”