Ryanair halves pay for two months as it grapples with coronavirus

Ryanair is halving pay across the board for two months as it continues to grapple with the Covid-19 crisis.

Michael O’Leary, the airline group’s chief executive, told The Financial Times on Friday that it was cutting pay by 50 per cent for all staff, including himself, for April and May.

aMr O’Leary told the newspaper that Ryanair’s priority was to preserve cash for “three, six, nine maybe even 12 months” to survive.

He pointed out that no-one had any idea when the crisis would end.

Ryanair has cash and cash equivalents of €4 billion along with undrawn credit.