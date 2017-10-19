Ryanair, Google and eDreams reach settlement over advertisements

Ryanair reached a settlement with Google and online travel agent eDreams to end legal proceedings in the High Court over what it said were misleading advertisements for Ryanair flights, the airline said on Thursday.

Ryanair accused Google in 2015 of allowing eDreams to use “misleading” subdomain www.Ryanair.eDreams.com and a website with branding similar to Ryanair’s to sell plane tickets at higher prices than on the Irish airline’s own website.

The airline said terms of the settlement would remain confidential.

Ryanair, Google and eDreams said in a statement that they were pleased to have resolved the issue.

Reuters