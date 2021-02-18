Roybi: A smart toy and AI learning aid for children

Roybi might look like a cute toy but it has a lot more going on under the hood. This smart toy is also an AI-powered learning aid for children, providing a one-on-one learning experience across a range of topics, from maths and science to literature and culture.

The system uses machine learning to customise its lessons to each child’s learning style, and will even recognise which content your child enjoys most. It has a lens that recognises your child’s face, initiating conversations, and a lens cover for privacy. For parents, the companion app, available on both iOS and Android, tracks your child’s progress and allows you to schedule lessons. If you are trying to cut down on screentime, the Robyi certainly offers a more engaging alternative.

roybirobot.com