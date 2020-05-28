Roadie 3 offers tuning at its absolute finest

Roadie 3

Roadie is back with a third version of its automatic tuner. Set up for anything with geared pegs – guitars, ukuleles, banjos, mandolins, everything except an electric bass – this newest version, Roadie 3, has a faster motor, so you can tune your instrument in seconds. Tuning accuracy has also been improved, with next-generation vibration detection. There are 100 built-in tunings, and you can create your own and store them in the device. The device will also work on new strings, winding them to tension then tuning in one step. The device is currently available on Kickstarter.

roadie.com/roadie3