Revolut appoints Irishman to lead European operations

Joe Heneghan, who leads Revolut in Ireland, has been appointed to run the fintech’s European operations.

Mr Heneghan has been named to the new role of chief executive for Europe. In the new role he will lead Revolut’s specialised bank and e-money institution licensed entities in Lithuania and oversee Revolut’s continued expansion.

Revolut obtained a full banking licence from the Bank of Lithuania in 2018.

With more than 25 years’ experience working in financial services, Mr Heneghan was appointed to lead Revolut’s Irish operations in September 2019.

Prior to joining Revolut, Mr Heneghan spent 14 years at Ulster Bank in a number of senior roles, including chief administrative officer, head of risk management and director of customer experience, He has also served as head of product management at First Active, and was a marketing manager at Permanent TSB.

Mr Heneghan, who serves on the executive board of Financial Services Ireland, will report to Sid Jajodia, who was announced as Revolut’s new chief banking officer on Tuesday.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to build on Revolut’s achievements in Europe and help take the business even further on its journey to becoming a global financials super-app. I am looking forward to continuing the growth of Revolut Bank in Europe, and launching many more exciting products for our retail and business customers,” he said.

Launched in 2015, Revolut has 15 million customers globally, including 1.5 million in the Republic of Ireland. More than 100 million transactions are made via the company’s products every month.