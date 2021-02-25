Revenues slide at Eir but ebitda stays stable in second quarter

Turnover fell 5 per cent to €297 million at Eir in its second quarter due primarily to declines in traditional access and voice revenue.

The telco also said sales suffered due to a decline in roaming revenues and sports content linked to the Covid crisis.

The company said despite the drop in revenues, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) remained stable at €147 million.

“We expect further improvements in our performance as the year progresses, with continued ebitda growth, business streamlining and optimisation, further cash generation, and capital expenditure on our networks to drive future growth,” said chief financial officer Stephen Tighe.

Operating costs totalled €91 million for the three-months under review, down 5 per cent of €4 million versus the second quarter a year earlier. Pay costs fell by 4 per cent of €1 million while, non-pay costs declined 5 per cent or €3 million.

The group said it had 969,000 broadband customers at the end of the second quarter, up 2 per cent or 22,000 year-on-year. Of these, 798,000 customers were using high-speed fibre broadband, up 9 per cent on the prior year.

Mobile customers rose 5 per cent to 1.91 million with post-pay subscribers rising 16 per cent and now comprising 68 per cent of all such customers.

Eir TV customers rose 8 per cent to 81,000, the company said.

Overall, multi-play bundling accounted for 37 per cent of fixed households in the quarter, up 3 per cent year-on-year.

“Our investment programme is the most significant investment programme by any telecommunications provider in Ireland and we will continue to advance our network, bringing ultra-speed broadband and mobile connectivity to customers across Ireland,” said chief executive Carolan Lennon.