Revenues dip at Eir as it reports rise in broadband subscribers

Underlying revenues at telecoms provider Eir declined 2 per cent or €7 million to €322 million in the first quarter after the company exited a number of low margin business lines.

Eir reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) of €125 million for the three months ending September 30th, up 2 per cent or €3 million on the same quarter a year earlier.

Reported revenues declined by 3.5 per cent of €11 million to €316 million, due largely to the introduction of mobile termination rate reductions, which cost the company €4 million, and its exit from low margin lines in its business divisions.

Operating costs were down 4 per cent to €121 million in the quarter.

“This is a good start to the financial year and we remain on track to meet our full year outlook,” said chief executive Richard Moat.

Eir said fixed-line revenues totalled €239 million, down 4 per cent versus the same three-months in 2016. Fixed-line ebitda was flat at €110 million.

The company said it had 903,000 broadband subscribers at the end of the quarter, up 36,000 or 4 per cent on last year. The rise was due to a rise in wholesale lines with the retail broadband base broadly flat.

Some 64 per cent of the company’s broadband customers - equivalent to €574,000 subscribers are signed up to high-speed services, up 23,000 customers on the prior quarter and by 110,000 since September 2016.

The company said it had 1.05 million mobile customers at the end of the first quarter with half of these on postpay contracts.

In the mobile segment, revenues rose 1 per cent to €91 million in the quarter. Mobile ebitda totalled €15 million, up 20 per cent or €2 million versus the corresponding quarter a year earlier. Mobile ebitda margin was 18 per cent, up 3.5 percentage points.

Eir said the number of television subscribers it has rose by 16,000 year-on-year to 74,000.

Mr Moat said the company remains focused on it objective of providing high-speed broadband to over 80 per cent of homes and businesses throughout Ireland by the end of next year.