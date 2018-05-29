Revenue, pretax profit rise at Belfast-based Kainos

Belfast-based technology firm Kainos said profit rose in the year the end of March 2018 as revenue increased for the eighth year in a row.

Preliminary results for the group showed revenue rose 16 per cent to £96.7 million over the year as the company showed growth in both digital and commercial revenues.

The company said performance was in-line with market expectations. Pretax profit was 7 per cent higher on a adjusted basis at £15.3 million, which included £4.9 million spent on research and development.

Software as a service performed well for the group, contributing £13.3 million to its overall sales orders of £130.7 million. The total figure was up 38 per cent, with SaaS orders increasing 32 per cent year on year.

There was continued growth in digital services throughout the year as new and existing customers drove demand. Commercial revenues were up to £29.1 million, with SaaS and software-related revenues at £15.9 million.

The group said its contract backlog rose by 45 per cent to £110.7 million, up from £76.4 million a year earlier. Customers outside the UK now account for 21 per cent of total group revenue.

“We continue to deliver major transformation programmes across UK government and for our commercial clients. Demand in the UK has resulted in the opening of a new office in Birmingham and in Europe we have opened offices in Frankfurt and Copenhagen, alongside the established offices in Amsterdam and Gdansk,” said chief executive Brendan Mooney.

“We remain focused on providing exceptional careers for our staff and exceptional digital products and services for our customers. The group’s pipeline of prospects continues to strengthen across all divisions and the board believes that the group is well-positioned for growth both in the short term and in the coming years.”