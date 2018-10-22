Retail software company to create 50 jobs in Dublin and Cork

A retail software company is to create 50 jobs over the next three years to coincide with a boost for the sector on the back of increasing consumer confidence.

Positive ProStrategy Retail (PPR) offers Microsoft technology to retailers that unifies operations from front office, such as store management, to back office such as finance, supply chain, replenishment, and external channels such as web, social and mobile.

PPR plans to increase their workforce from more than 60 individuals to more than 110 over the next three years. All of the roles will be specialist IT consultant and support positions based in Dublin and Fermoy, Co Cork.

The technology is used by retailers such as Primark, BWG and Windsor Motors.

PPR director of business solutions Joe Kelly said retailers “need fast and accurate analysis and insights into shopping trends and day to day operations”.

Enterprise Ireland manager digital technologies John MacNamara said the company has the potential “to continue to successfully scale its operations in the Republic, the eurozone and beyond”.