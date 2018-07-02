Recruitment tech group Smashfly opens first ex-US base in Belfast

A tech company that provides jamming sessions, gaming in the office and a weekly happy hour for its American employees is to create 70 jobs in Northern Ireland in its first investment outside of the United States.

Smashfly Technologies, which specialises in developing software for recruitment companies, will establish an office in Belfast focusing on developing new technology.

The company, which is privately held and backed by OpenView Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners, provides services to more than 100 companies including 25 of the Fortune 500.

Thom Kenney, SmashFly’s chief executive, said its new Belfast office will play a key role in its expansion plans.

Smashfly intends to recruit software development engineers, with a focus on machine learning and artificial intelligence to help grow its business. It also plans to develop Belfast as its operations hub for the UK market and as its launchpad for its European expansion plans.

Mr Kenney said: “While considering Northern Ireland to expand our global software development teams, we found a natural fit for SmashFly in a talented technical community that was eager to build complex, data-driven technology solutions.

“We believe SmashFly presents a unique opportunity to be a part of a small, growing company that is making a measurable difference in people’s lives every day.

“The Belfast team will lead critical initiatives around artificial intelligence and machine learning, creating world-class technologies that define the future of talent acquisition.”

The US company’s expansion to the North has been backed by Invest NI with financial support totalling £455,000.