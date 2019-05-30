Rear Window camera keeps you in the picture

Tech tools: Nextbase offers video evidence in addition to dashcam in event of an accident

You’ll need to buy one of the new range of dashcams to use Nextbase’s Rear Window module

Nextbase Rear Window: €60

Dashcams are becoming a little more commonplace in Irish cars, but we have a long way to go before they are ubiquitous. However, with insurance companies getting on board, it makes sense that some drivers – particularly professional ones – are becoming more comfortable with the idea.

So Nextbase has decided to update its range of dashcams, and add a few extras to the line-up. For example, the Rear Window module, a camera that connects to its new range of dashcams to give you a good view out the back window of the back of the car.

You can put the footage on the main dashcam screen in picture-in-picture mode, recording everything to your memory card and making sure that in the event of an accident, you have the video evidence to back up your version of events. You’ll need to buy one of the new range of dashcams to use it though.

Nextbase.com

