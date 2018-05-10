Raise your game with the Playertek Soccer Tracker

If your football skills aren’t quite up to scratch, Playertek might be able to help. The wearable system is designed to measure your movement, and when paired with the accompanying smartphone app, gives you feedback on your performance, whether it’s on the pitch in a competitive game or in a training session.

You can see if your performance falters at a particular point, and get tips on how to improve that. It also measures sprint distance and speed, monitors your position and is compatible with iPhone and Android smartphones – but not Huawei handsets.

Playertek Soccer Tracker, €169, playertek.com