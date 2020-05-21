There is a relatively new global ranking, where the UK is a world leader and Ireland comes in at number three. Unfortunately it’s the number of arson attacks on 5G telecoms towers in recent months. According to Belgian industry association Agoria almost 70 per cent of reported incidents across Europe can be attributed to the UK with a further 23 per cent in the Netherlands and roughly 3 per cent here in Ireland.

Driving these acts of vandalism are the various conspiracy theories linking 5G technology to the coronavirus. The claims begin with a conviction that 5G radio waves are dangerous to our health: 5G weakens the immune system and this is why Covid-19 has been so devastating. Then we get into more shady territory: some believe 5G radio waves actually cause Covid-19.