Q&A: What is Facebook’s new crypto currency?

Do you know your bitcoin from your litecoin or ripple? Get ready to deal with the newest cryptocurrency to hit the market - Facebook’s libra.

What is Facebook planning?

The social network is launching its own cryptocurrency in 2020, called libra. It will also offer a digital wallet that can hold the currency for its users, called Calibra, will be integrated into Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

Does this mean Facebook will control my money as well as my social life?

No. Facebook has said it won’t be in sole control of libra. Instead, it is teaming up with a group of 28 companies such as Uber and Spotify to form the Libra Association. If that doesn’t calm your fears, Mastercard, Vodafone, Visa and PayPal will also be part of that association, which is an independent, not-for-profit membership organisation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

How will it work?

The digital currency will be built on the libra blockchain, which is apparently built to “prioritise scalability, security and reliability, as well as the flexibility required to evolve over time”.

Blockchain?

A distributed ledger system. Basically it is a verifiable database of cryptocurrency transactions across a network of computers, and when a transaction is recorded and entered into the ledger or block, it can’t be changed.

So kind of like bitcoin?

Yes, but each libra coin will be backed by stable and liquid assets, such as bank deposits and government securities in currencies from central banks. That means it is unlikely to see the kind of price volatility we have seen in bitcoin, where the value soared to over $19,000 in late 2017 before plunging to under $4,000 in the early months of 2018.

Unlike bitcoin there will be no mining for the currency, with libra using nodes or servers to operate the blockchain. Also, it will have a governing association which will be responsible for evolving the currency and making major decisions about its future.

It will start out as a permissioned blockchain, whcih means the association will have to grant access to the libra blockchain nodes. Within five years, it expects to have a permissionless blockchain.

Will it just be for use on Facebook though?

No. Facebook said the code will be open source so it can be included in any payment app. However, it is expected to allow Facebook and Whatsapp to transfer money and purchase goods without fees through Calibra Wallet. Eventually, that will be opened up to other services such as retailers and public transport.

Why is Facebook doing this?

The company has been trying to establish itself in payments for some time. Previous efforts include the ability to transfer money through its Messenger app by linking a debit card to your account, but it isn’t available in every country. Payments is a tiny part of Facebook’s overall business; if libra is a success, that could all change.

How much will it cost me to use?

Who knows? Facebook hasn’t published its plans for fees yet. But there’s time. The currency isn’t slated for launch until next year. – Additional reporting: PA