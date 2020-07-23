Pure Telecom teams up with Netgem to enter TV market

Telecoms provider Pure Telecom is entering the TV market with a new partnership with Netgem.

The deal is targeting streaming users, and represents Netgem’s largest in Ireland to date. It will see Pure Telecom move into the triple play market, providing broadband, phone and TV services to customers.

The company offers a range of live and on-demand content, combining Saorview channels, 20 additional channels, and access to content from streaming services such as YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, All4 and Plex, and kids’ TV provider Hopster. The service is integrated with Amazon’s Alexa voice control.

“Our research shows that online viewership is now a huge market in Ireland - and even more so in the last few months. As more TV and streaming providers enter the market, each of them producing more and more original content, consumers are demanding greater choice,” said Paul Connell, chief executive of Pure Telecom.

“We are very excited that we can now give this to our customers by entering Ireland’s triple-play market with Netgem and as a result, continue along our year-on-year growth trajectory.”

Streaming trends

A survey carried out for Pure Telecom found 81 per cent of Irish adults are paying for at least one streaming service, and during lockdown, spending on streaming services increased for 34 per cent of adults.

The average adult spends more than 13 and a half hours watching streaming channels each week, with millennials watching 15 hours 28 minutes, and Generation Z consuming 14 hours, 25 minutes.

The survey also found people in Carlow watched the most streamed content, clocking up 19 hours and 23 minutes, while those in Offaly and Sligo watched the least, at nine hours and 23 minutes per week.