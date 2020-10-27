Profit down 12% at Newry-based First Derivatives

Profit before tax at Newry-headquartered technology company First Derivatives fell by 12 per cent in the six months to the end of August, its interim results show.

Group revenue at the company increased by 3 per cent from £116.7 million (€128.5m) to £119.6 million, which it said “representing a highly resilient performance” as sales cycles lengthened as a result of macro uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Profit before tax fell from £8.4 million to £7.4million, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 2 per cent to £21.5 million following investment in customer success and research and development teams.

The executive directors did not receive a bonus payment relating to the financial year to February 29th and the board did not recommend a final dividend payment for the year. The payment of dividends will be reviewed at the full year.

The group enjoyed strong cash conversion over the period which saw net debt almost halve from £60.2 million to £30.6 million.

On Covid-19, the company said it “rapidly transitioned” its employees to working remotely, but that in recent months it has initiated gradual programmes of re-opening offices to allow staff to collaborate in person.

“While sales cycles across the group have lengthened, we are also seeing areas of increased demand for solutions that enable our clients to manage their business more effectively,” it said.

“Having conducted scenario testing with a range of assumptions including a severe, extended downturn in economic activity we remain confident that the group will continue to be profitable and cash generative.”

First Derivatives chairwoman Donna Troy said the company was dealing well with current challenges.

“During the period we have demonstrated the group’s resilience while continuing to focus on the considerable opportunity ahead,” she said.

“It is clear that the use of data, particularly streaming operational data, to drive decision-making will become critical for enterprises and Covid-19 will accelerate this trend.

“With our new leadership teams in place following a number of senior appointments we are making good progress on our strategic objectives, with enhancements to our internal structures and go-to-market capabilities as well as our technology roadmap.

“While the current year outcome remains difficult to predict, we are excited by the potential of our business and the capability to significantly accelerate our growth.”