Profit at Future Ticketing topped €250,000 last year

Profits at Irish ticketing software specialist Future Ticketing topped €250,000 last year, the latest figures show.

Tullamore, Co Offaly-based Future Ticketing, which provides software to sports, events and attractions that allows them sell tickets digitally, said sales rose 50 per cent to €1.2 million in 2019 from €800,000 the previous year.

Future Ticketing earned a net profit last year of €256,000, a turnaround from a loss of €100,000 in 2018.

The company’s customers include Connacht Rugby, Punchestown Races, Galway Races, the National Ploughing Championships and Dundee United football club in Scotland.

Businessman Michael O’Rourke is an investor in the company, while Shaun Quinn, former chief executive of Fáilte Ireland, chairs the business. Liam Holton and Mark Cotter founded Future Ticketing.

Total assets grew 80 per cent to €537,000, while net assets rose 159 per cent €417,000.

The company said that moving past breakeven to a net profit marked the start of a “hugely exciting growth phase” for the business.