Private equity arm Evergreen to buy LogMeIn in $4.3bn deal
Deal expected to close in mid-2020 when LogMeIn becomes a privately held company
LogMeIn has a 45-day period in which it can shop around for better offers. Photograph: Essdras M Suarez/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Elliott Management’s private equity arm has partnered up with Francisco Partners to take software provider LogMeIn private, as the activist fund continues its push into a space traditionally occupied by buyout shops.
Evergreen Coast Capital Partners, a software- and tech-focused private equity outfit that is wholly owned by Elliott, and California-based Francisco are buying LogMeIn for $4.3 billion (€3.85 billion) in cash at $86.05 per share.
The private equity offer gives LogMeIn shareholders a 25 per cent premium on the company’s closing price on September 18th, when it was first reported that the parties were in talks for a deal. Shares in the company were up more than 4 per cent after the deal was announced on Tuesday.
Better offers
Boston-based LogMeIn, a software company that acts as a remote access provider, has a 45-day period in which it can shop around for better offers. The deal is expected to close in mid-2020 when LogMeIn will become a privately held company just over a decade after it listed on the Nasdaq.
Paul Singer’s Elliott has been on a buying spree since Jesse Cohn, the fund’s US head of equity activism, set up Evergreen in 2015. The firm has a tendency to marry its activist and private equity abilities by first waging a campaign before striking a deal.
This year Elliott partnered up with Veritas Capital in a $5.7 billion (€5.1 billion) deal for US healthcare technology group Athenahealth and Siris Capital to snap up Travelport for $4.4 billion (€3.9 billion).
