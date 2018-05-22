Pretax profit dips by revenue rises 23% at First Derivatives

Newry-based software firm First Derivatives said it continued to see strong growth as it expanded its services and grew its markets.

Pretax profit at the firm fell 3 per cent to £12.1 million, preliminary results for the year ended February 28th 2018 showed. But revenue rose 23 per cent, with software revenue up 27 per cent and the company citing new contract wins and continued growth within its existing customer base as the key drivers.

FD, which specialises in the provision of financial software, provides products and consulting services to some of the world’s largest finance, technology and energy institutions.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 19 per cent year on year to £34.1 million.

Its managed services and consulting activities saw revenue rise 17 per cent.

Its FinTech revenue rose 22 per cent to £142.9 million, as growth in recurring software revenue and an expansion of services provided to clients paid off for FD.

Its marketing technology division saw revenue rise 24 per cent to £38.2 million. Subscriptions to FD’s marketing cloud platform, which is powered by the company’s Kx technology, rose over the period.

“This has been another year where we have combined organic growth with selective investment in the business to realise the enormous market opportunity available to First Derivatives,” said chairman Seamus Keating. “Prompted by strong demand from our clients, we have continued to penetrate our markets enabling us to deliver our 21st consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth.

Among the high profile contract wins during the period were a Fortune 500 manufacturing company, a FTSE 100 gaming company and Aston Martin-Red Bull Racing. FD said these wins were leading to interest across a range of markets

FD said it continued to invest in machine learning and AI initiatives, and boosted its telco capabilities through the acquisition of Telconomics.

Looking ahead, the firm said it had a positive start to the current financial year.

“Our ability to capitalise on the investments we have made and the scale of our addressable software market provides us the potential for continued strong growth in future years,” said Mr Keating. “While we will continue to invest to stay at the forefront of our field, much has already been done to support our ambitious plans and our current structure is sufficient to achieve significant growth. Recognising that success always requires focus and effort, we nevertheless look to the future with confidence.”