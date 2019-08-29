Pre-tax losses rise at Hubspot as revenues surge

Expansion costs contributed to pre-tax losses at the Irish of US software firm, Hubspot more than doubling to €7.7 million.

Accounts show that it recorded the 135 per cent increase in pre-tax losses as revenues surged by 60 per cent from €70.56 million to €112 million.

The software firm has its European Middle East and Africa (EMEA) HQ in Dublin and numbers employed by the business here last year increased by 336 to 484.

The 148 increase in headcount contributed to staff costs rising from €36.58 million to €56.29 million.

The staff costs last year included €10.39 million in share based payments and was, according to the directors, “the main driver of the loss” sustained in 2018.

The largest staff increases were in the firm’s research and development department, increasing from 63 to 108 while staff numbers employed in sales and marketing rose from 171 to 218.

Hubspot’s Irish operation represented 24 per cent of the $513 million (€463.6 million) in Hubspot’s global revenues last year.

Last November, Hubspot more than doubled its footprint in Dublin after signing a deal for an additional 112,000 sq ft in office accommodation bringing Hubspot’s total footprint here to 185,000 sq ft.

At the end of December last, shareholder funds at the Dublin unit totalled €8.36 million. The company’s cash pile increased from €18.67 million to €28.1 million.