Planned challenge to Intel expansion put on hold

Farmer Thomas Reid’s application for permission to challenge a planned €3.6 billion expansion to Intel’s plant in Co Kildare must be heard in the presence of the affected parties, a High Court judge has ruled.

Mr Reid wants to challenge An Bord Pleanála’s November 2019 decision granting the computer giant planning permission to expand its manufacturing facility at Collinstown in Leixlip.

Mr Reid’s farm at Hensor House, Blakestown, Maynooth, is located beside lands subject of the planning decision.

He claims the planning board’s decision is flawed, was rushed and should be set aside.

In proceedings against the board, with Intel Ireland Ltd as a notice party, Mr Reid seeks various orders and declarations including an order quashing the permission decision.

Represented by James Devlin SC and Margaret Heavy, Mr Reid claims the decision is contrary to various EU directives, including the Habitats and Environmental Impact Assessment directives.

In 2015, Mr Reid won a landmark Supreme Court decision against IDA Ireland over the use of compulsory purchase orders for his 72 acre farm. Under the proposed expansion plan, the acreage of the Intel facility will increase from 120 to 150 acres.

Mr Reid’s application for permission for judicial review of the planning approval, brought on an ex-parte basis (one side only represented), came before Mr Justice Charles Meenan on Monday.

Having heard submissions from Mr Devlin, the judge directed that the leave application be made on notice to the other parties and adjourned the matter to next month.