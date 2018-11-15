Photos too prosaic? Time to add a little mosaic

These days it is both cheap and easy to get your family photos or holiday snaps transferred from your smartphone to glossy prints for framing, but research shows that less than half of us actually do so. Perhaps if our pics were more “arty” or interesting-looking we would be tempted to frame them.

The Mosaic Art Lab app makes it easy to turn your photos into works of art with some nice filters that range from vintage PC to frosted glass. There are 14 free filters, the best of which are a collage and fabric effect.

If you’re feeling uninspired or reluctant to mess around with the filters, simply tap on the “random mosaic” button and it will randomly select an image from your photo gallery and then apply a random filter to it; this is a good idea to try out and get a feel for what the app can do. You might find that, unless you tweak the settings, several of the filters render the photo pretty but unrecognisable – which is not what you’re going for if you’re looking for a family photo to send nana.

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ilixa.mosaic