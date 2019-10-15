Patreon to open European headquarters in Dublin

Artist platform Patreon is to open its European headquarters in Dublin, creating 30 jobs over two years.

The roles will be within the company’s product, engineering and general administrative teams.

The membership platform allows independent artists to reach fans, turning them into paid subscribers for the artists’ content. One of the top earning creators on Patreon is media productioncompany Second Captain, with more than 11,000 patrons.

The decision to open an office in Dublin comes following the establishment of an office in Portugal.

“Establishing Patreon’s European headquarters in Dublin marks an exciting milestone as we expand our global presence,” said Sandra McDevitt, SVP, People at Patreon.

“Building off of our recently opened office in Porto, Portugal, the roles for Dublin team will focus on product, engineering and general administrative positions, enabling us to build on our products and services to meet the needs of our growing creator and patron base.”

The move is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys welcomed the investment.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the centre would serve an important function for Patreon.

“I recently met with Sam Yam, co-founder and CTO and the team at the company’s HQ in San Francisco where we discussed their plans for the international expansion of Patreon,” he said. “Its European HQ in Dublin will be an important centre to grow and serve their customer base within Europe and a place where Patreon can access the talent it requires to expand.”