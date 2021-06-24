Pandemic has accelerated a working from home trend already apparent
Karlin Lillington: New-found employee muscle is likely to expand beyond just WFH demands
Survey after survey in recent months has indicated employees want to work from home at least some of the time.
As mass vaccination enables a return to in-person office work, the debate on the future of the office has accelerated, and with predictable drama and overstatement.
One certainty is that the pandemic has changed how people see their workplace, and how businesses see the workplace. Another is that, just as it has many times in recent decades, the tech sector – seeking some eventual workplace equilibrium – will lead a significant change in those relationships.