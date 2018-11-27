Options confirms plans to create 100 new jobs in Belfast

Options, a technology company that provides managed services for financial services providers, has confirmed plans to create 100 new jobs in Belfast

The company, which first began operations in the North in late 2014, already employs 100 people in Belfast city. It originally announced plans to increase headcount to 150 people in locally last October.

The new jobs will be in a number of areas, including technical support, engineering, cybersecurity, account management and marketing.

Options, which was founded in 1993 as a hedge fund technology services provider, received a near $100 million investment from New York-based private equity firm Bregal Sagemount late last year.

More than 200 firms globally currently use the Options platform, including many leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges.

‘Critical support’

The company is led by Danny Moore, formerly chief executive of Belfast-based trading technology firm Wombat Financial Software, which was acquired by NYSE Euronext for $200 million in March 2008. He later went on to establish Lough Shore Investments locally before joining Options in late 2012.

“As well as providing greater opportunity for Belfast’s dynamic and highly educated workforce, the growth of our Belfast operations will help deliver critical support, sophisticated engineering and secure managed services to Options’ global client base,” said Mr Moore.